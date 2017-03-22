Dolidze: Surveillance Agency Should be Independent of Investigative Organs

ანა დოლიძე ფოტო: პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაცია

The parliamentary secretary of the President of Georgia, Ana Dolidze, discussed today President Margvelashvili’s motivated remarks regarding his veto on March 20th of parliament’s legislative package on secret surveillance. Dolidze explained there are two main arguments against the package, first concerns the independency of the proposed agency which would carry out surveillance, and second concerning the financial expenses for telecommunication companies due to the new laws.

“We have instructions from the Constitutional Court that the surveillance agency should be independent from the state investigative organs. That’s why it cannot be under the State Security Service and it should not be connected to it,” Dolidze said.

“At the same time, we suggest to Parliament to keep the agency directly under the Prime Minister’s subordination, so that it remains in the executive branch of the government. It should be independent from the State Security Service, and this way satisfy the Constitutional Court’s demands.

Another problematic issue is that the law imposes serious expenses on telecommunication companies. We demand [the law should] offer businesses lawful reimbursement. This way the government may satisfy their interests without any pressure on businesses, especially on small enterprises.”

The legislative package, written by the Georgian Dream parliamentary majority group, proposes to create a Operative-Technical Agency of Georgia, which would be under the governance of the State Security Service. Its responsibilities will include hidden surveillance of phone communication, getting information from computer systems, control of post office transfers, secret audio and video surveillance, photographic surveillance, and more.

The president’s parliamentary secretary Dolidze believes that the law is a “lost opportunity,” as it doesn’t switching to a “qualitatively new system.”

In a meeting on March 21st, Parliament’s Legal Issues Committee disregarded the official comments of President Giorgi Margvelashvili regarding the proposed legislative package on secret surveillance.