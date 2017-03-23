Tbilisi City Hall Plans Visa Liberalization Celebrations

თბილისის მერია ფოტო: თბილისის მერია

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced at a government meeting today that there will be three days of festivities from the 26th to 28th of March, to celebrate Georgia’s visa free regime with the Schengen area entering into force.

According to Tbilisi City Hall, cultural activities are planned for those dates. The exact agenda will be published in the upcoming days. It is already confirmed that on March 26th there will be activities on the newly-renovated part of Agmashenebeli avenue, and on March 27th there will be a gala concert on Europe Square.

After the end of the government meeting, Tbilisi Mayor Davit Narmania stated that the festivities will take place on the 27th and 28th March, however according to information from Tbilisi City Hall, the correct dates are the 26th and 27th of March.

On March 28th, the day the visa free regime is implemented, Prime Minister Kvirikashvili will depart for Athens together with Georgian university students, as the symbolic “ancient capital of European culture,” and then to Brussels.