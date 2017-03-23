Ombudsman: 53 Dead and 85 Injured While Working in Georgia in 2016

According to information given by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia to the Ombudsman of Georgia, 53 individuals have died and 85 were injured while on the job. The Public Defender believes there is no effective state mechanism to ensure a safe working environment.

“According to reports, a construction worker died in Tbilisi on March 15, 2017, after he fell into an elevator shaft. On March 21, 2017, another worker died at Batumi hospital, after he fell from a building that was under construction. The Public Defender expresses sorrow over these tragic incidents and offers condolences to the families of the victims. These facts once again prove that the state does not have an effective mechanism, which would provide safe work environment for those working in grave and dangerous conditions.

According to the official information provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 53 people were killed and 85 were injured in the workplace in 2016,” reads the statement issued by the Public Defender of Georgia.

The official statement also says that the Ombudsman has “repeatedly called on the Government and the Parliament to provide proper safety regulations and carry out strict monitoring of their implementation, which could minimize the number of casualties in the workplace, though the state has not taken any effective steps. The Public Defender considers that implementation of the mentioned recommendation would have prevented at least the part of casualties in the workplace. Although the number of those killed and injured in the workplace is increasing from year to year, the state does not take effective steps to prevent the tragic accidents and does not create an effective labour inspection mechanism.

The state reaction is limited only by bringing the responsible persons to justice after the tragedy takes place. The Ministry of Internal Affairs launched an investigation under article 240 of the Criminal Code with regard to the recent case, as it did in all other previous cases. This, of course, is not prevention, whereas preventive measures are necessary in order to achieve significant reduction in the number of such cases.”

The Ombudsman of Georgia suggested to create an official body such as a labor inspectorate which would oversee labour regulations and defining sanctions for violating those regulations.