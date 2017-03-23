Georgian Supra Given Non-Material Cultural Heritage Status

The National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation of Georgia has given the Georgian tradition of feasting, known as a supra, the status of non-material cultural heritage. The status was published by the Legislative Herald of Georgia.

The order reads: “May the Georgian traditional Supra / Culture of Feasting be given the status of non-material cultural heritage.”

The document was signed by the Director General of the National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation of Georgia, Nikoloz Antidze. The order entered into force right after publishing.

The traditional Georgian supra is considered to be the cornerstone of Georgian social culture by many. It is crucial that every supra has a toastmaster, called a Tamada, who leads the toasts. The literal translation of supra is “table-cloth.”