Alliance of Patriots Leader: There Should be a Lighter Punishment for Drug Use

There should be a lighter punishment for drug use. We should have a totally different drug policy. It should not be centered on arresting individuals - I mean regarding consuming drugs. We should put emphasis on rehabilitation and treatment. Special [rehab] centers should be created. The emphasis should be not on arrests or other inadequate forms of punishment, but on rehabilitation and treatment.

MP of the Patriots’ Alliance, Irma Inashvili, responding to Tabula’s question whether drug policies in Georgia should be revised.
