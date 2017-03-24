Alliance of Patriots Leader: There Should be a Lighter Punishment for Drug Use
“MP of the Patriots’ Alliance, Irma Inashvili, responding to Tabula’s question whether drug policies in Georgia should be revised.
There should be a lighter punishment for drug use. We should have a totally different drug policy. It should not be centered on arresting individuals - I mean regarding consuming drugs. We should put emphasis on rehabilitation and treatment. Special [rehab] centers should be created. The emphasis should be not on arrests or other inadequate forms of punishment, but on rehabilitation and treatment.”
