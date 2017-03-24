Two Detained for Contrabanding Weapons in Armenia Through Georgia

Armenia’s State Security Service reports that two people were detained for contrabanding weapons, including a man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile called “Igla.” The weapons allegedly entered Armenia through Georgia.

At a briefing yesterday, the chairman of the Security Committee of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Sesiashvili commented that “we have not had such a case for years. Our security agencies are communicating with Armenia’s security services. The investigation is ongoing. Making any comments would not be serious… We have the technical capabilities to find out whether this occurred or not, so it’s better to wait for the investigation. Only after that the state services will make a statement.”

“We cannot say for sure if it [the weaponry] entered via transit from Georgia,” Georgia’s Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Mgebrishvili said. “They [Armenian security agencies] might be saying it, but we are clearing out the details.”

On March 22nd, the day before the two individuals were arrested in Armenia, the United National Movement opposition party wrote on their Facebook page that trucks loaded with weaponry were seen in the Bolnisi region in southern Georgia, and were being moved towards Armenia. The Ministry of Defence of Georgia denied the information.

MP Tengiz Gunava of the Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party criticized what he says is the State Security Service’s inefficiency: “When such a missile moves from Georgia to Armenia, and the State Security Service is not aware about this, unfortunately it means we can consider that the country’s security doesn’t exist.”