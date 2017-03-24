10 Largest State Institutions in Georgia by Number of Employees
According to Geostat, 275,000 people are employed in the public sector. 1.4 billion GEL from the state budget goes for their salaries. According to the 2017 budget, 116,700 people are employed in the public sector. The state budget does not include school teachers, while the Geostat calculation does. There are almost 59,000 school teachers in the country. The state budget also does not account for employees of state-owned hospitals and employees of certain state agencies.
Using existing data, it is possible to find out which state institutions have the largest number of employees.
Largest state institutions by number of employees:
# 10 - Ministry of Justice
- Number of employees - 1,600 people
- Prosecutor’s Office - 800 people
- Budget - 59.6 million GEL
# 9 - Special State Protection Service of Georgia
- Total number of employees - 3,600 people
- Security staff - 3,500 people
- Administration - 100 people
- Budget - 55 million GEL
# 8 - State Security Service
- Total number of employees - 3,800 people
- Budget - 115 million GEL
# 7 - Ministry of Finance
- Total number of employees - 4,800 people
- Revenue Service - 3,600 people
- Financial Police - 700 people
- Administration - 500 people
- Budget - 82.3 million GEL
# 6 - Ministry of Correction of Georgia
- Total number of employees - 4,900 people
- Correction Facilities - 4,600 people
- Administration - 300 people
- Budget - 139 million GEL
# 5 - Ministry of Culture
- Total number of employees - 7,900 people
- State agencies related to culture - 3,000 people
- Art education facilities - 2,000 people
- Museums - 1,600 people
- Budget - 99 million GEL
# 4 - Ministry of Health
- Number of employees in the Ministry - 3,200 people
- Employees in state-owned medical facilities - 7000-10,000 people
- Budget - 3.4 billion GEL
# 3 - Ministry of Internal Affairs
- Total number of employees - 29,900 people
- Police and Border Protection - 28,000 people
- Administration - 1,000 people
- Budget - 585 million GEL
# 2 - Ministry of Defence
- Total number of Employees - 42,200 people
- Armed forces - 37,800 people
- Ministry Administration - 5,000 people
- Budget - 748 million GEL
# 1 - Ministry of Education
- Total number of employees (including state school teachers) - 61,000 people
- Ministry employees - 1,600 people
- School teachers - 59,000 people
- Budget - 1 billion GEL
