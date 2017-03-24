10 Largest State Institutions in Georgia by Number of Employees

პოლიციელის დღე ფოტო: facebook.com/miaofgeo

According to Geostat, 275,000 people are employed in the public sector. 1.4 billion GEL from the state budget goes for their salaries. According to the 2017 budget, 116,700 people are employed in the public sector. The state budget does not include school teachers, while the Geostat calculation does. There are almost 59,000 school teachers in the country. The state budget also does not account for employees of state-owned hospitals and employees of certain state agencies.

Using existing data, it is possible to find out which state institutions have the largest number of employees.

Largest state institutions by number of employees:

# 10 - Ministry of Justice

Number of employees - 1,600 people

Prosecutor’s Office - 800 people

Budget - 59.6 million GEL

იუსტიციის სახლი Photo: flickr.com

# 9 - Special State Protection Service of Georgia

Total number of employees - 3,600 people

Security staff - 3,500 people

Administration - 100 people

Budget - 55 million GEL

Photo: facebook.com/ssps.gov.ge

# 8 - State Security Service

Total number of employees - 3,800 people

Budget - 115 million GEL

Photo: facebook.com/sssgeo

# 7 - Ministry of Finance

Total number of employees - 4,800 people

Revenue Service - 3,600 people

Financial Police - 700 people

Administration - 500 people

Budget - 82.3 million GEL

# 6 - Ministry of Correction of Georgia

Total number of employees - 4,900 people

Correction Facilities - 4,600 people

Administration - 300 people

Budget - 139 million GEL

გლდანის ციხე Photo: facebook.com/moc.gov.ge

# 5 - Ministry of Culture

Total number of employees - 7,900 people

State agencies related to culture - 3,000 people

Art education facilities - 2,000 people

Museums - 1,600 people

Budget - 99 million GEL

დმანისში აღმოჩენილი მეხუთე თავის ქალის მიხედვით შექმნილი ქანდაკების პრეზენტაცია Photo: ეროვნული მუზეუმი,

# 4 - Ministry of Health

Number of employees in the Ministry - 3,200 people

Employees in state-owned medical facilities - 7000-10,000 people

Budget - 3.4 billion GEL

Photo: panoramio.com

# 3 - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Total number of employees - 29,900 people

Police and Border Protection - 28,000 people

Administration - 1,000 people

Budget - 585 million GEL

Photo: შსს

# 2 - Ministry of Defence

Total number of Employees - 42,200 people

Armed forces - 37,800 people

Ministry Administration - 5,000 people

Budget - 748 million GEL

Photo: საქართველოს თავდაცვის სამინისტრო

# 1 - Ministry of Education