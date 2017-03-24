Ministers of Internal and Foreign Affairs Absent from National Security Council Meeting

President Giorgi Margvelashvili hosted a meeting of the National Security Council in the Presidential administration building on March 23rd.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili attended the meeting, as did Defence Minister Levan Izoria. However, the parliamentary chairman, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee of Parliament, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Internal Affairs, and the head of the State Security Service did not attend. Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze and the Chairperson of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Sofio Katsarava, explained they were absent because there were at a parliament plenary session.

The National Security Council discussed regional security, Georgia-NATO cooperation, Georgia’s role in Black Sea security, presidential initiatives to enhance security, and reforms in the Ministry of Defence.

At the meeting, President Margvelashvili stated that since only NATO member countries are invited to the Brussels Summit, Georgia then “has an important task” that “the topic of Georgia should be brought up at the Summit,” with the support of Georgia’s partners and with coordinated work between the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Council, the Prime Minister, and the President.

On October 27, 2016 NATO revealed its intention to increase its military presence in the Black Sea region, with six member states including the USA, Germany and Turkey set to dispatch additional air, land and naval forces to the region. The announcement was made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a joint summit of NATO defence ministers held in Brussels on October 26th - 27th.

Georgia is often described as being NATO’s star student. At the 2008 Bucharest Summit, Georgia was promised NATO membership. Georgia has participated in a number of NATO’s international missions and is one of the largest non-member contributors the Organisation’s International Security Assistance Force. After the 2014 Wales Summit Georgia received a substantial package for a training center in order to prepare for membership.

The Warsaw Summit [July 2016] declaration spoke about Georgia extensively and pointed out the importance of the 2016 parliamentary elections. It reiterated the fact that Georgia has the potential to a member of NATO and that the Membership Action Plan continues to be an integral part of the process. NATO recognizes the progress Georgia has achieved on its path to integration and has promised continued support to Georgia’s defense capabilities.