Former Talk Show Host Wins Case against Georgian Public Broadcaster in Court

ფოტო: პირველი რადიო

A former employee of the Georgian Public Broadcaster who is currently the President’s Spokesperson, has won a case in Tbilisi City Court against her former employer, which defended that she was unjustly fired. Eka Mishveladze hosted the talk show “First Studio” which aired on the public broadcaster; the show was shut down in 2015.

In February 2016, Mishveladze was fired by the public broadcaster’s former director general. She was appointed as the President’s Spokesperson on May 11th, 2016.

Tbilisi City Court announced that Mishveladze’s firing was unlawful and is obliging the Georgian Public Broadcaster to pay her compensation worth 30,000 GEL, according to the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), which defended Mishveladze in court.

Mishveladze demanded in the suit to be given her job back. This demand was not satisfied by the court. Mishveladze also demanded that if she was not given back her former employment, then she should be paid compensation by the public broadcaster, which the court satisfied.

The Tbilisi City Court judge did not satisfy a third demand obliging the Georgian Public Broadcaster to pay Mishveladze 3,000 GEL in compensation for “moral damages.” Mishveladze’s lawyer said they will decide whether to appeal that decision.