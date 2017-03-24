Legal Rights NGOS to Government: Show Political Will to Reform Judicial System

The Coalition for an Independent and Transparent Judiciary, which is a coalition of legal rights NGOs in Georgia, is calling on the government of Georgia to recognize problems that are present in the court system and to make a point to ensure the independence of the courts. The statement issued by the coalition says there is not enough will in the government to implement reforms that would ensure the independence of the courts.

“Regarding the recent Rustavi 2 case, the court’s handling of the case, the procedural problems and questions raised at each stage of the case, and the European Court of Human Rights suspension of the enforcement of the Supreme Court’s decision all confirmed the existence of systemic problems in the justice sector, which have been actively pointed out by local and international organizations. At none of the stages of the Rustavi 2 case were the questions arising from the political context of the case rebutted. Once more, public trust in the court system has been shaken. The Coalition believes that in these circumstances, the government should acknowledge that systemic problems exist in the court system, and be determined to ensure judicial independence by commencing substantial reforms in the court system,” reads the statement.

“After the Parliamentary elections in 2012, the new government declared that it was determined to restore justice, free the judiciary from political influences, and ensure judicial independence. Important reforms were announced to achieve this objective. However, the process of implementing the reforms has demonstrated that the government did not have a strong political will to carry out real and coherent changes in the court system. It is clear that the political system has not fully given up levers that are in its hands. Moreover, before the 2016 parliamentary elections, the ‘Third Wave’ legal reform package included an amendment that substituted the election of one member of the High Council of Justice by a qualified majority with a simple majority election rule. Thus the chances of the parliamentary minority participating in the composition of the High Council is excluded. Correspondingly, the court system has confronted the following problems:

There are valid doubts concerning political influence in several high profile cases. Despite the fact that since 2012 the number of court decisions in favor of the state has significantly decreased in criminal and other types of cases, and although major changes have been implemented in the area of transparency of court hearings, judicial independence still remains problematic. These challenges are particularly evident in the proceedings of cases with political context (such as the Cables case, Rustavi 2 case).

There is a deficit of dissent in the judiciary. Cronyism is strengthened. Following the ‘First Wave’ of judicial reforms, the government has yielded to dominating and influential groups in the judiciary, inter alia, prior to the elections. In parallel with this process, confrontation between the judge and non-judge members of the High Council of Justice has gradually disappeared. Their opinions have became synchronized, and decisions were reached without substantial arguments based on preliminary agreements. This kind of interaction between the dominant group of judges and the government has strengthened cronyism and silenced dissenting opinions (an illustration of this trend is the case of the Tbilisi City Court Chair who was dismissed shortly after making critical statements). Thus, the internal independence of the court system has been challenged. The basis of judicial independence has also been shaken by the expiration of office terms for a significant number of judges, leading to the vulnerability of a large group of acting judges.

Political will to thoroughly reform the judicial system, so to guarantee judicial independence, is lacking. Despite the “three waves” of judicial reform since 2012, real judicial independence has not been achieved either in legislation or in practice. During the reform processes, the government failed to demonstrate political will to end the probation period for judges, despite criticism from the Venice Commission and local experts. The “third wave” of reforms, which was unduly and suspiciously protracted, failed to eradicate some long-standing problems. Hence, scores of judges have been selected and appointed through opaque procedures and without any justification; disciplinary proceedings were conducted obscurely and were possibly used as means for influencing judges. To date, court chairs are appointed without any justification and they retain important levers of influence over judges. The introduction of an electronic case distribution system has been delayed and needlessly postponed several times.

The High Council of Justice cannot fulfill the function of guaranteeing independence of the judicial system. According to the current legislation, the High Council of Justice is responsible for ensuring judicial independence. The monitoring of the High Council has, for years, demonstrated that important decisions are made with prior agreement, without substantiation and transparency. The High Council fails to fulfill its primary function of protecting judicial independence and addressing the public’s questions regarding independence of judges and the judicial system.”

The coalition calls upon the government to: