Top 10 Imported Goods in Georgia Jan-Feb 2017

ფოტო: Getty Images

Geostat published its report on Georgia’s foreign trade data for January-February 2017. Georgia’s main import is natural gas. Georgia spent 1 billion USD on imports, which is 15% more compared to the same period of 2016. 10.2% of that was for natural gas, followed by oil products at 6.6%.

Top 10 imported goods in January-February 2017:

1) Natural gas - 109 million USD, 25.4% increase y/y. Share in overall imports: 10.2%. The imported natural gas is not only for the population, but also for heating stations to generate electric energy.

milsadeni.jpg Photo: Reuters

2) Oil (petrol, diesel, aviation oil, etc.) - 70.3 million USD, 19% increase y/y. Share in overall imports: 6.6%

ashf-train-1024x682.jpg Photo: reuters.com

3) Copper ores and concentrates - 59 million USD, 28.8% increase y/y. Share in overall imports: 5.5%. Copper ores imports are transported through Georgia and re-exported.

iron-ore-import-export-india_7290.jpg Photo: Getty Images

4) Automobiles - 57 million USD, 13% decrease y/y.

ship-car-another-state_8e279c5ae3327741.jpg Photo: flickr.com

5) Medicine - 41.9 million USD, 57% increase y/y. Share in overall imports: 3.9%

Pharmacy-NHS-Photo-Library.jpg Photo: NHS

6) Cellular phones, including smartphones - 25.7 million USD, 60% increase y/y. Share in overall imports: 2.4%.

Smartphones.jpg Photo: Innovation Village

7) Trains - 22.5 million USD. Share in overall imports: 2.1%.

matarebelll.jpg Photo: საქართველოს რკინიგზა

8) Electric energy - 17.5 million USD, 59% increase y/y. Share in overall imports: 1.6%.

PowerAfrica.jpg Photo: PowerAfrica

9) Wheat - 9.9 million USD, 28% increase y/y. Share in overall imports: 0.9%.

NewHolland.jpg Photo: mechanization.ge

10) Cigarettes - 9.8 million USD, 18% decrease y/y. Share in overall imports: 0.9%.

cigarettes.jpg Photo: pbs

11) All other goods - 643 million USD, 8.1% increase y/y.

In January-February of 2017, the negative trade gap (difference between imports and exports) was 712 million USD, which is 50% of trade circulation. This indicator is 62 million USD more compared to the same period of 2016.

The rise in exports, tourism, and remittances are most likely the cause for the strengthening of the national currency, the Georgian Lari (GEL), in February 2017. However, high imports still negatively affect the GEL.

The chart below shows Georgia’s import and export statistics until 2016: