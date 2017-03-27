Bokeria: Visa Liberalization is a step towards a European Georgia

“

I want to congratulate everyone on this very good day. This is a step towards the European Georgia in which we want our children to live. We have the responsibility to continue this path both from inside the country, and outside of it, so that Georgia gets back to it’s origins, to the place we are from and from which we were forcefully separated. This is the family of successful and honourable nations, which is Europe, the Euro-Atlantic space, and the free world

”