President to Sign the Law on Secret Surveillance, Despite Veto

President Giorgi Margvelashvili will sign the legislative package on secret surveillance, the President’s parliamentary secretary Ana Dolidze says. On March 20th, President Margvelashvili vetoed the legislative package; in a meeting on March 21st, Parliament’s Legal Issues Committee disregarded the President’s official comments explaining his veto. The Constitutional Court of Georgia had ruled in April 2016 that the proposed law should be adopted by March 31st, 2017.

The legislative package on secret surveillance, written by the Georgian Dream parliamentary majority group, proposes to create a Operative-Technical Agency of Georgia, which would be under the governance of the State Security Service. Its responsibilities will include hidden surveillance of phone communication, getting information from computer systems, control of post office transfers, secret audio and video surveillance, photographic surveillance, and more.

The President’s parliamentary secretary Dolidze says that the President respects the decision of the Constitutional Court, and therefore will sign the law into force for March 31st. However, she said, the President will continue to fight the concept of the proposed law.

“Even though the Parliament of Georgia disregarded the President’s motivated remarks, and thus we missed the opportunity to create a qualitatively new independent system, the President respects the decision of the Constitutional Court and is signing the law which was adopted by the Parliament,” Dolidze said.

“At the same time, society knows that many organizations or individuals are planning to fight for the creation of a new system on different legal levels, whether it is to the Constitutional Court or the Strasbourg court [European Court of Human Rights]. I want to assure you that the President will have active consultations with every group interested in this fight.”

Ms. Dolidze has previously elaborated the President’s criticism of the legislative package, first concerning the independency of the proposed agency which would carry out surveillance, and second concerning the financial expenses for telecommunication companies due to the new laws.