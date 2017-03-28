European Council President on Visa Liberalisation: It is a Historic Day for All of Us

“

Today isn’t just any day. It’s a very special day for both the European Union and Georgia, as your visit coincides with the entry into force of the visa free regime between the European Union and Georgia. It has been a long journey, but one that has brought us closer together, and a journey that I believe has helped Georgia to reform and develop itself. Georgia has done a great job and achieved much. Today is a historic day for all of us, but especially for the Georgian people who will from now on be able to travel visa free to the Schengen area. It is an important step towards building an even closer EU-Georgia relationship.

”