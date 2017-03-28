Former President Saakashvili Will Host a Weekly Talk Show on Ukrainian TV

ფოტო: Facebook/Mikheil Saakashvili

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili will be hosting a weekly talkshow on Ukrainian TV channel ZIK. The talkshow will be called “Another Ukraine,” former President Saakashvili announced on his Facebook page.

“On our TV channel ZIK we recorded the first episode of ‘Another Ukraine.’ which turned out to be quite heated. Every week we will show you the kind of Ukraine which no other channel is broadcasting,” Saakashvili wrote.

In November 2016, former President Saakashvili revealed his intention to create a new political party in Ukraine. Saakashvili was appointed the Governor of the Odessa region of Ukraine in May 2015 by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. After a year and a half in office, Saakashvili resigned as Governor of Odessa on November 7th, 2016. The former Georgian President expressed frustration with President Poroshenko over a delayed construction project in Odessa’s economically vital port, as well as accused the Ukrainian president of lying and cheating.

Having taken Ukrainian citizenship when he took on the governor’s post, former President Saakashvili was then stripped of his Georgian citizenship by the Georgian authorities in December 2015.

In 2014, Saakashvili was charged in absentia in Georgia with abuse of power and embezzlement related to his time in office as president. He has denied the claims and alleges they are politically motivated. A coalition of Georgian NGOs has called on the Georgian authorities to uphold the principles of the rule of law, transparency, and accountability and to "make sure that there is no political retribution involved" in the case against the former president.