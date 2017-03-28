Georgia to Reduce Imports of Plastic Bags by 40% From 2018

Georgia will be restricting up to 40% of imports of polyethylene or plastic bags starting from 2018. The Ministry of Environment protection of Georgia has compiled a document based on EU directives which will soon be presented to the government. The changes will concern disposable plastic bags.

Ministry of Environment Protection of Georgia specialist Vika Metreveli told Tabula that the document proposes to reduce the use of disposable plastic bags step by step:

The import and production of plastic bags with a thickness of less than 10 microns will be restricted from September 2017. These are the thinnest types of disposable bags; The import and production of plastic bags with a thickness of less than 15 microns will be restricted from January 2018; Overall Georgia will import 40% less disposable plastic bags; The restrictions do not concern biodegraded plastic bags; The Ministry of Environment says they have already shared the proposal with local companies which produce plastic bags.

According to the 2013 directive of the European Commission and the 2014 act of the European Parliament, the number of plastic bags with a thickness of less than 50 microns should be reduced by 50% by 2017 and by 80% by 2019.