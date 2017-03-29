Asian Development Bank Approves 114 million USD Batumi Bypass Road

ბათუმი ფოტო: georgia.travel

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a 114 million USD loan for improving Georgia’s road transport efficiency and regional connectivity. Within the frames of the project, a 14.3 kilometer bypass road skirting the port city of Batumi will be constructed.

ADB Country Director in Georgia, Yesim Elhan-Kayalar, said that “Georgia is well poised to become a stronger transport and logistics hub for the Caucasus region — something that could help propel the country’s growth and development . . ADB is committed to play a seminal role in improving the country’s transport connectivity and the sustainability of its road network through this project.”

The ADB has been an active partner for Georgia since 2007, and has mobilized more than 2.1 billion USD for both the private and public sectors in Georgia in those years.

Regarding the Batumi bypass road, the ADB says that “as part of the financing, performance-based maintenance contracts will be implemented for the routine and periodic maintenance of about 200 km of international and connecting secondary roads. These contracts … includ[e] initial repairs, routine maintenance, periodic maintenance, and emergency maintenance works for effectiveness and efficiency.”