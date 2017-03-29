Low-cost air company Air arabia Jordan Enters Georgian Market

Low-cost air company Air Arabia Jordan will soon be operating on the Georgian aviation market. Amman-Tbilisi-Amman flights by Air Arabia Jordan will operate on a regular basis starting on April 28th, 2017.

The flights will be twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, and will be an Airbus A320 plane. Air Arabia Jordan plans to operate the flights through the end of the summer season, through October 2017.

In a meeting with the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency, Air Arabia Jordan representatives said that in addition to bringing Jordanian tourists in Georgia, the Amman-Tbilisi-Amman low-cost flight will be oriented on attracting more Georgian tourists to Jordan and the Middle east.

Air Arabia Jordan was founded in 2015 under the umbrella of low-cost air company Air Arabia.