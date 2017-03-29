GEM Fest Performers Being Paid 1.98 Million GEL from Georgian State Budget

Axwell & Ingrosso ფოტო: flickr.com

The line-up for the 2017 GEM Fest music festival in Anaklia, Georgia has been announced. Axwell & Ingrosso, Martin Garrix and other international artists will be performing at the festival. The Black Sea Arena has already signed contracts with the DJs and is acting as a festival promoter.

According to information published online by the State Procurement Agency, artists will receive 1.98 million GEL from the state budget of Georgia for the GEM Fest performances, which is equal to 740,000 EUR.

Martin Garrix is paid the highest at over 200,000 Euros; Axwell & Ingrosso will receive almost the same amount.

Anaklia is a city in the Ganmukhuri resort on the Black Sea coast. All the festival events are held on the beach. The electronic music festival first started in 2015 and has now became an annual festival. This year it will run from July 14th to August 14th, 2017.