There was a fire alongside the administrative boundary line with de facto South Ossetia. The fire was localized. The fire started in a field between the villages of Mereti in Gori Municipality and the occupied village of Ksuis.

The fire was put out by both Georgian fire brigades and Russian soldiers.

The cause of the fire is unknown. According to one source of information, a local man had set fire to a pile of grass and leaves in his garden and the fire then spread.