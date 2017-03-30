Ministry of Internal Affairs Announces Tender for 2.7 Tonnes of Ice Cream

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia announced a tender on the State Procurement Agency website to purchase 2.7 tonnes of ice cream. The approximate price of the tender is 22.6 thousand GEL. No company has bid so far.

The tender requirements are:

“Each portion should be of a very high quality. White colour, no sourness in smell and taste. Date of delivery: Once every three days, based on the schedule sent by the buyer, until 30 September, 2017.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also announced a tender for 43.7 tonnes of thickened milk, for 209,000 GEL.