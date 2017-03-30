Finance Minister on 4.8% Economic Growth: We’re Doing Pretty Well

პრემიერი კვირიკაშვილი და ვიცეპრემიერი ქუმსიშვილი ფოტო: facebook.com/pg/KvirikashviliOfficial

Georgia had 4.8% economic growth in January-February 2017, according to data from Geostat. “The first months show that we are doing pretty well,” Vice Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Georgia Dimitri Kumsishvili stated.

The 2017 state budget plans for 4% economic growth. So far the indicator exceeds the targeted economic growth indicator. The World Bank’s forecast is even more optimistic, setting Georgia’s 2017 economic growth at 5.2%.

“This and other indicators give us optimism that the planned parameters for economic growth will be successfully implemented,” Economy Minister Kumsishvili said.

Geostat’s data is preliminary and might be corrected during the next months.

In 2016, economic growth amounted in 2.8%, while the government planned to achieve 2.7% growth.

Economic growth since 2010 has been on average 6.1%. However, the pace of growth has been lowering since 2013 when instead of 6%, growth was 3.3%.

In 2014, the government planned to reach a 5% economic growth rate. However, it achieved 0.4% less than that. In 2015, economic growth was 2.8%, which was 0.8% higher than planned.