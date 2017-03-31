Preliminary Results of IRI Public Opinion Poll on Voting Preferences

Rustavi 2 published the results of part of the public opinion poll carried out by the International Republican Institute (IRI). IRI will present its full report on April 3rd. The poll was conducted between January-March 2017.

Regarding the question: “If the elections were held tomorrow who would you vote for?” respondents answered as follows:

Georgian Dream - 26%

United National Movement - 15%

Movement for Liberty - European Georgia - 7%

Labour Party - 6%

Patriots’ Alliance - 4%

Free Democrats - 3%

Democratic Movement - 2%

NPC Girchi - 1%

Republican Party - 1%

Other Parties - 1%

None of the Parties - 15%

No answer - 20%

The Georgian Public Broadcaster reported, however, that according to the IRI poll, 30% of voters would vote for Georgian Dream, 15% for United National Movement, 8% for Movement for Liberty - European Georgia. They did not report how many are undecided voters.

The IRI report showed that 65% of those polled think that the country is not developing in the right direction, whereas 21% think it is.

Among politicians, President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili received the highest rating. 67% of respondents said that they like him the best out of Georgian politicians. Health Minister Davit Sergeenko took second place with 65% liking him most, followed by Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili with 55%, and Movement for Liberty - European Georgia leader Davit Bakradze with 50%.

Movement for Liberty - European Georgia member Giorgi Gabashvili commented on the IRI poll that “when 7% out of all voter gives [us] support, that is a very good result. Our leader Davit Bakradze has the biggest praise and trust among opposition politicians. This is very good data for a newly formed party. For just the beginning, this is a serious result, but we are still far from winning.”

The Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said that “these polls don’t give the possibility for predicting election results, and that’s different for our polls. We will conduct our own poll in the nearest future. Our poll will give us the possibility for forecasting and will also cover municipal elections. We are certain that that Georgian Dream has very high support and that our results in the next municipal elections will be very high.”