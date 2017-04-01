Ombudsman Plans to Appeal Law on Secret Surveillance in Constitutional Court

უჩა ნანუაშვილი ფოტო: სახალხო დამცველის აპარატი

Ombudsman of Georgia Ucha Nanuashvili plans to appeal the new law on secret surveillance in the Constitutional Court of Georgia, he said while presenting his 2016 annual general report. Ombudsman Nanuashvili says the lawsuit will be ready in a few days.

The Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party has also stated plans to appeal the law in the Constitutional Court. The social campaign “This Concerns You too” is also offering citizens an online platform to appeal the law as well.

The legislative package on secret surveillance and eavesdropping, which was proposed by the Parliament of Georgia, is criticized in the Ombudsman’s report. Parliament proposed the new law after adopting it from a previous legislative package on surveillance which was as unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court.

Ombudsman Nanuashvili said that the norms which allow government agencies to have access to personal information is still in force: “The changes do not correspond to the Constitutional Court’s decision and they cannot serve as the guarantee of excluding the threat of intruding in an individual's’ private life,” he said.

‘This Concerns You Too” issued a statement that “the new law on secret surveillance still does not ensure the inviolability of an individual’s private life, and the Constitution of Georgia is still being violated. Our campaign suggests to sign the online form.. and take it to the office of Open Society Foundation by April 6th.”

The law on Secret Surveillance was adopted by the Parliament of Georgia despite resistance from non-governmental organizations, opposition parties, and President Giorgi Margvelashvili. The legislative package proposes to create a Operative-Technical Agency of Georgia, which would be under the governance of the State Security Service. Its responsibilities will include hidden surveillance of phone communication, getting information from computer systems, control of post office transfers, secret audio and video surveillance, photographic surveillance, and more.

On March 20th, President Margvelashvili vetoed the legislative package; explaining the package raises concerns regarding the independence of the proposed surveillance agency, and second concerning the financial expenses for telecommunication companies due to the new laws. Parliament’s Legal Issues Committee disregarded the President’s official comments.

President Margvelashvili later signed the package to be in accordance with an April 2016 ruling by the Constitutional Court of Georgia that the proposed law should be adopted by March 31st, 2017.