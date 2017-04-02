22,305 People Brought for Drug Testing in 2016, Majority Tested Negative

The Ombudsman of Georgia Ucha Nanuashvili published his 2016 general report. According to the report, 22,305 people were brought to drug testing facilities by police in 2016. Only 8,229 of those tested positive for drug use, whereas results for 14,176 who were tested were negative.

The Ombudsman’s report emphasizes that in many cases, the arrested persons refused to provide biological data, meaning urine samples, and were only released after the maximum period of administrative detention, which is 12 hours.

Since 2010, there has been an active social campaign in Georgia demanding for the liberalization of the country’s drug policies. The first large demonstration in Tbilisi demanding the decriminalization of marijuana was held on June 2, 2013; there have been demonstrations for decriminalization on every subsequent June 2nd.

As a result of numerous campaigns led by the June 2nd Movement, White Noise Movement, GeNPUD and other organizations, the Constitutional Court ruled in 2015 that the possession of less than 70 grams of marijuana would not be punishable by prison. In 2016, the Constitutional Court also ruled that the private use of marijuana is not criminally punishable by prison. However, cultivation of marijuana continues to be punishable with a 12-year prison term.

According to a 2015 study by the research center on addiction Alternative Georgia, in cooperation with the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), 69.4% of those polled were in favour of decriminalization of marijuana. 54.5% of those polled believed that people should not be arrested for the use of all other drugs.

In 2016, 40 civil society movements and organisations working on drug policy created a National Platform for Narcopolitics working towards decriminalizing the consumption of all drugs.