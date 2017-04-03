Inspectors Will Impose Fines for Littering in Tbilisi

TbilService Group inspectors are imposing fines from today for throwing garbage on the street. The fines will be applied to both individuals and companies. In the first two weeks the inspectors will only be giving warnings to citizens for throwing garbage on the street, without fines, and will provide information about the new policy.

Tbilservice Group will have 20 pedestrian inspectors, 10 men and 10 women, who will be placed in the busiest streets of Tbilisi. They will have a uniform as well as tablet devices and shoulder cameras, in order to avoid any conflict situations, Tbilservice Group has told Tabula.

The fines vary depending on how much garbage is thrown and whether it is done by an individual or a company, according to Tbilservice Group:

Throwing less than 2 kg of garbage: For an individual - 80 GEL, for throwing from out of a window- 100 GEL.

Throwing more than 2 kg of garbage: For an individual - 150 GEL, for throwing from out of a window - 500 GEL.

Not cleaning up the feces of a dog or other pet: - 50 GEL. If a person then cleans up after the pet, he or she will not be fined.

Polluting the environment with a tire under five-units (except for bicycle tires) - 150 GEL.

Polluting the environment with a tire over five-unit tire (except for bicycle tires) - 500 GEL.

Polluting the environment with dangerous materials, as well dangerous materials taken out of containers: For individuals - 400 GEL, for legal entities - 1000 GEL.

If there are repeat violations, the fines are doubled.