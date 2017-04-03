Inflation 5.4% in March 2017, Exceeding National Bank Target

ფოტო: საქსტატი

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia - Geostat, the annual inflation rate in March 2017 amounted to 5.4%, which exceeds the targeted 4% indicator of the National Bank of Georgia. In February 2017, inflation amounted to 5.5%.

Prices rose the most in the transport sector by 18% in March 2017. This is partly due to the rise of excise taxes. There was also a 16% rise in prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, also connected to the rise of excise taxes.

Price increases in Georgia in March 2017 y/y: