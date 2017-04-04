Georgia’s 6 Millionth Tourist: I’m Planning on Moving to Georgia

Georgia’s six millionth tourist, Dutch citizen Jesper Black, who received a special VIP tour organized by National Tourism Administration of Georgia and who met Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, revealed his intentions to move to Georgia in an exclusive interview with the Georgian Public Broadcaster. The promotional video showing the whole story how Black was picked up at Tbilisi International Airport and surprised with the VIP treatment went viral when it was posted by National Tourism Administration of Georgia on March 10th.

“Why do I want to live in Georgia? I’m preparing myself for adventures. I’m in love with your extraordinary country and I want to see everything that Georgia offers. A one week tour is definitely not enough to get to know with Georgia. Therefore, I’m planning to live here,” Black said in the interview.

For the first time ever, the number of visitors to Georgia exceeded 6 million. Overall the number of foreign citizens crossing the Georgian border amounted to 6.3 million citizens in 2016