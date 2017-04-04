Tree Bought by Ivanishvili Torn while being Transported to His Dendrological Park

ფოტო: გურიის მოამბე

A 250-year-old beech tree which former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili recently bought for 15,000 USD was ripped in half while being transported to his dendrological park, located on his property in Shekvetili in Guria, the news agency Guriis Ambebi reported on April 3rd.

The head of the Cartu Group’s press service, Giorgi Udzilauri, spoke with Tabula that a “big branch has fallen off,” but that it is possible to save the tree. “The soil was wet and the engineers did not take that into account, so that’s why the incident happened,” he said.

Udzilauri said they have already brought in approximately 10 trees to the dendrological park, and that they plan to bring in up to 30 more.

When asked about the exact price of the tree, Press Secretary Udzilauri responded that it is unethical for him to speak about the price and that one should ask the owner directly.

Former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili has previously shown interest in trees and nature. In March 2016, he transported a 100-year-old tulip tree along the Black Sea coast and brought it to the dendrological park in Shekvetili. In November 2016, Ivanishvili bought another tree worth 45,000 USD.

According to Forbes, former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili’s net worth is listed at 4.5 billion USD, which is 300 million USD less compared to last year.

Former PM Ivanishvili also owns a large collection of paintings. Over the course of last year he sold paintings worth 112 million USD, including paintings by Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon, and Lucian Freud.