Ministry of Corrections of Georgia has Contract with Pro-Russian Media Outlet

The Media Development Fund (MDF) published a new report on financial transparency in the Media in 2016. The report says that certain organizations paid by the state budget are making contracts with media outlets which contribute to the rise in hate speech and anti-western sentiments. One of those media outlets is online media Tbilisi 24, which is an openly pro-Russian outlet and an affiliate of the pro-Russian Centrists party.

The Ministry of Corrections of Georgia made a contract worth 3,000 GEL and another in 2017 worth 3,387 GEL with Tbilisi 24. The 2016 contract was signed by the Deputy Minister of Corrections Besik Devdariani, while the 2017 contract by Deputy Minister of Corrections Teimuraz Mgebrishvili. According to the contract, Tbilisi 24 would serve as a news agency for the Ministry of Corrections and cover their activities and statements from the minister.

In its report, MDF outlines specific news pieces by Tbilisi 24 proving that it has a pro-Russian attitude and spreads disinformation.

In the run-ip to the October 2016 parliamentary elections, among the the Centrist party’s election campaign promises were to provide Georgians with Russian funded-pensions of 400 GEL per month; to introduce legislation permitting dual Russian-Georgian citizenship; and to host Russian military base in the country. Their election advertisements on TV caused widespread outrage in Georgia.

According to the National Agency of Public Registry, the Centrists’ party has had no legal leadership since 2006.

The chairman of the Centrists party is Vladimer Bedukadze. In 2012, Bedukadze was allegedly involved in the recording and leaking of videos from a prison in Tbilisi which showed guards torturing inmates. The videos were leaked a month before the October 2012 parliamentary elections, and prompted major anti-government protests in the streets of Tbilisi. An arrest warrant was issued for Bedukadze and he was detained upon arrival in Georgia in 2013; he was later released by the Prosecutor's Office after his case was settled with a plea bargain.

According to the Institute for the Development of Freedom of Expression (IDFI), Russian propaganda has intensified in recent years. In their view, the Government of Georgia should recognise this as a growing problem as soon as possible and formulate a national strategy against propaganda. The IDFI published its report, “The Kremlin’s Information War Against Georgia: The Inevitability of National Policy Against Propaganda“ on August 1.