Georgian Citizen Detained on ABL with South Ossetia

Russian border officers on the administrative boundary line with South Ossetia detained a local man, Alika Geliashvili, from the village Bershueti in the Gori municipality. The man’s family say that he has some health problems. The man has been already transferred to an isolation room in Tskhinvali.

There have been numerous cases in the recent past where the civilians from the Gori municipality had been detained for allegedly crossing the ABL.

In March 2017, Kakhaber Kisishvili was detained for allegedly illegal crossing the ABL. In February 2017, two women were detained at the ABL. On November 27, 2016, Russian border police detained 18-year-old Mikheil Khubulashvili from Gori municipality. On October 24, 2016 Russian soldiers detained civilian Ilia Takadze from the village of Kirbaly; and on September 12, 60-year-old shepard Valiko Khizanishvili was kidnapped. Earlier in the summer, a father and son were also taken into custody for allegedly illegally crossing the occupation line.

In 2016, Minister for Reconciliation Paata Zakareishvili commented on the detention and release of civilians at the Administrative Boundary Line, stating that “during the reign of the last government, those detained would not be released for months. Now they are released in two or three days.” Zakareishvili claimed that the current government's handling of this issue is far more efficient.