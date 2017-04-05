Imedi TV Received Highest Income from Political Commercials in 2016

ფოტო: იმედი

In 2016, Imedi TV was the television channel which got the highest income from airing political commercials. Imedi TV’s total income from political commercials amounted to 3.4 million GEL, according to a Transparency International Georgia report. The second channel in terms of earnings from political commercials is Rustavi 2, at 2.5 million GEL.

The list of television companies in Georgia regarding income from political commercials in 2016 is:

Imedi TV: 3.4 million GEL, % of the company’s entire income in 2016: 14% Rustavi 2: 2.5 million GEL, % of the company’s entire income in 2016: 7% Maestro: 729 000 GEL, % of the company’s entire income in 2016: 13% GDS: 500 000 GEL, % of the company’s entire income in 2016: 26% TV Pirveli: 344 000 GEL, % of the company’s entire income in 2016: 27% Obieqtivi: 239 000 GEL, % of the company’s entire income in 2016: 23% Kavkasia: 133 000 GEL, % of the company’s entire income in 2016: 18% Iberia: 90 000 GEL, % of the company’s entire income in 2016: 5%

During the October 2016 parliamentary elections, Rustavi 2 had higher TV ratings than Imedi. According to data provided by TVMR, during the election week Rustavi 2’s rating were 32%, whereas Imedi’s were 21%.

According to Transparency International Georgia’s research, the ruling Georgian Dream party did not air any political commercials on Rustavi 2, and the opposition party United National Movement did not put any commercials on Imedi TV.

The Georgian Media Production Group, which owns Media Holding Imedi, revealed in February 2017 that it has bought 100% of the shares of TV company GDS. GDS is owned by Bera Ivanishvili, the son of former Prime Minister and founder of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili.