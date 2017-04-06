Mobile Network Operators Ratings in Georgia Jan-Feb 2017

According to the Georgian National Communications Commission, Georgians paid 67.8 million GEL for mobile services in January - February 2017. This is 4.3 million GEL more (7%) compared to the same time period last year.

67.8 million GEL was paid to the following telecommunication companies:

Magticom - 32.4 million GEL, 14% increase y/y

Geocell - 24.2 million GEL, 2.6% decrease y/y

Mobitel (Beeline) - 10.9 million GEL, 3.4% decrease y/y

Silknet - 190,000 GEL, 17.3% decrease y/y

Magticom ranks in first place in number of customers:

Magticom - 1,980,498 customers, 2.3% increase y/y

Geocell - 1,711,903 customers,1.2% increase y/y

Mobitel (Beeline) - 1,201,002 customers, 5.3% increase y/y

Silknet - 20,548 customers, 15% decrease y/y

Customers made 849 million phone calls and sent 737 million text messages in the first two months of 2017.