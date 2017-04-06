Georgia’s Ambassador Meets U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Davit Bakradze, Georgia’s ambassador to the U.S. in the oval office in the White House on April 6th, 2017.

The Embassy of Georgia to the United States of America said that “President Trump hosted Ambassador David Bakradze in the White House. Introducing the newly appointed Ambassador, President Trump congratulated him with the start of duty. At the meeting with the President, Ambassador Bakradze highlighted Georgia's contribution to North-Atlantic security and the democratic development of the country. President Trump wished a successful tenure to the Ambassador of Georgia.” Ambassador Bakradze was appointed to the post in October 2016 by President Giorgi Margvelashvili, and commenced his duty on December 5th, 2016.