Russian Soldiers Detain Two Georgian Citizens on ABL with Abkhazia

Two Georgian citizens were detained by Russian soldiers in the Zugdidi region during the night of April 6th, the State Security Service has said. They were detained for alleged illegally crossing the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with Abkhazia. Father and son Archil and Paata Rogava, aged 59 and 25, were searching for a lost horse. According to eyewitnesses, Russian soldiers detained the pair near the shore of the Enguri river.

Representatives of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) are informed about the incident, Tabula has learned from the State Security Service. Foreign ministers of the EU decided in December 2016 to extend the EUMM mandate in Georgia for an additional two years and with an 18 million euro budget.

There have been numerous cases where the civilians from the Gori municipality have been detained for allegedly crossing the ABL with South Ossetia. On April 4th, 2017 Russian border officers on the administrative boundary line with South Ossetia detained a local man, Alika Geliashvili, from the village of Bershueti in the Gori municipality; in March 2017, Kakhaber Kisishvili was detained for allegedly illegally crossing the ABL; in February 2017, two women were detained at the ABL; on November 27, 2016, Russian border police detained 18-year-old Mikheil Khubulashvili from Gori municipality; on October 24, 2016 Russian soldiers detained Ilia Takadze from the village of Kirbaly; and on September 12, 60-year-old shepard Valiko Khizanishvili was kidnapped; in the summer in 2016, a father and son were also taken into custody for allegedly illegally crossing the occupation line.