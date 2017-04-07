Georgia Gets 93.4% of its Natural Gas from Azerbaijan

ბაქო, აზერბაიჯანი ფოტო: Getty

93.4% of the natural gas used by Georgia in 2016 came from Azerbaijan, according to the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC) in their latest report. Russia takes second place. The report also says that a small part of Georgia’s gas consumption comes from the local industry.

Georgia’s import of natural gas in 2016 is divided as follows:

Azerbaijan, including the South Caucasus Pipeline - 2.113 billion cubic meters, 93.4% of overall consumption

Russia, as a transit fee to Armenia - 122 million cubic meters, 5.3% of overall consumption

Armenia - 19 million cubic meters, 0.9% of overall consumption

Georgia, local industry - 6 million cubic meters, 0.3% of overall consumption

According to GNERC, the amount of natural gas consumed by Georgia population amounted to 2.261 cubic meters, which is 6.4% less compared to 2015. This is the first time there has been a decrease in gas consumption since 2013.

The decrease was not in household consumption, but in power plants, which saw a 23% decrease in consumption of natural gas. Power plants produced 6% less energy - 2.236 billion kw/h energy.

In parallel to gazification, household consumption of natural gas is increasing. In 2016, energy used for households amounted to 789 million cubic meters, which is 13.6% more compared to last year.