Energy Minister on President's Speech: I Thought He Would be More Objective
“Minister of Energy of Georgia, Kakha Kaladze on President's annual speech at the Parliament of Georgia
There was nothing new, we hear what the President always says. However, when the President comes to the Parliament where there is the Prime Minister, the government, the diplomatic corps, I thought he would be more prepared, he would go deeper into all the subjects and that he would be more objective. But we heard something different.”
