Dolidze: Polls Point to Lack of Trust in Georgian Court System
“President’s parliamentary secretary, Ana Dolidze after president’s annual speech at the Parliament of Georgia, responding to the statement issued by Secretary of the high Council of Justice, Levan Murusidze according to which the president’s statements harm the court system.
The president has not once made statements in defence of judges. However [...] it is important to look reality in the eyes, and the reality shows [...] that people’s trust towards the court system is low. And by the way, this branch of government needs the trust and authority of the people the most.”
