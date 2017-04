ლაშა ტალახაძე ფოტო: Olympic Games Rio 2016

Georgian heavy weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze has broken the all-time world record, reports the National Weightlifting Federation of Georgia.

Talakhadze lifted 217 kilograms in snatching.

Talakhadze has previously been the European, world and olympic champion. The Georgian sportsman is currently competing at the Europe Championship 2017 in Croatia.