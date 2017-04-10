Turkish Ambassador: Batumi and Adjara Integral Parts of Georgia

“

It’s been three years since I’ve been in Georgia and unfortunately I have had to hear this question many times – it has turned into an unpleasant surprise. I’ll explain once again: Turkey doesn’t have any territorial pretensions on Georgian soil. We don’t want any bit of Georgian land, including Adjara and Batumi! The treaty of Kars has undoubtedly continued and we express our full respect for it – as according to the Treaty of Kars, Batumi and Adjara are integral parts of Georgia. And this will never change! That’s all.

”