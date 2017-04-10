Hydroelectric Plant Opens in Georgia, Largest of Kind

The largest hydroelectric power station in the history of independent Georgia, the “Dariali HPP’, opened on April 10.

The cost of the project was 123 million USD and its capacity is 108 megawatts. The power plant will produce 510 million kw/h energy.

The new power plant was opened by the Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Minister of Energy, Kakha Kaladze, regional representative of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Bruno Balvanera and investor of the project, Lasha Iordanashvili.

The EBRD funded the project with 80 million USD in credit. Georgian company Foundation for Energy Development was involved in the development of the project by 23%.

After Dariali HPP begins operations, during the winter time 200 million kwt/h imported energy will be reduced annually in Georgia.

420 people were employed for the construction and the power plant will have 70 employees after it starts functioning.