NATO Condemns So Called Elections in Occupied Territories of Georgia

ფოტო: NATO

The North-Atlantic Treaty Organization issued an official statement today condemning the so-called elections and referendum in Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia.

The official statement says that NATO does not recognize neither Abkhazia nor South Ossetia as independent states and continues to support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement reads as follows:

“NATO does not recognize the so-called presidential elections nor the so-called referendum held in the South Ossetia region of Georgia this Sunday.

Unilateral steps to change the name or status of the region are detrimental to the efforts to find a lasting settlement of the situation in Georgia.

NATO Allies do not recognize the Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions of Georgia as independent states.

The Alliance reiterates its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its international borders.”

On April 8, The US Department of State released an official statement regarding the so-called elections held on March 12 and March 2 in Georgia’s breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

43 civil society organizations active in Georgia have previously shared a joint statement, saying they are “alarmed” by the planned elections in Abkhazia, that it is “unlawful,” and that the results of the election “won’t be able to bring any changes on a legitimate political field neither on the local or international level.”

On February 7, 2017 The authorities of de facto South Ossetia revealed the intention to hold a referendum regarding whether to change the name of Georgia’s breakaway region. The referendum will be held on the 9th of April, at the same time as Presidential elections.

The question of the referendum will be: “Do you agree or not to rename the South Ossetian Republic to Alania?”

The initiative for the referendum was tabled by President Leonid Tibilov in December 2015. He has now released an order to hold the referendum.