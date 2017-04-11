Flow of Passengers at Georgian Airports Increases by 43%

თბილისის საერთაშორისო აეროპორტი ფოტო: TAV GEORGIA

The flow of passengers travelling through Georgian airports has increased by 43.62% in the past three months, recent data shows, while the amount of cargo transported through air increased by 86.96%.

The data provided by the Civic Aviation Agency shows that 621,828 passengers have traveled through Georgian airports, whereas the same indicator last year was 432,959 passengers, a 43% increase y/y. The Civic Aviation Agency is the state agency working under the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

The increase was noticed in all three international airports of Georgia.

Tbilisi International Airport hosted 528,145 passengers during the first three months of 2017, which is 41.29% more compared to same period of previous year.

Kutaisi International had 81% increase and hosted 68,369 passengers.

23,696 passengers traveled to or through Batumi International Airport, which shows a 14.19% increase. It is worth mentioning that this is not the peak season for Batumi International Airport and the number of flights will probably rise during the summer season.

In regards to local airports, Mestia airport served 1,424 passengers, which is 739 passengers more and thus a 107.88% increase compared to last year. The number of people who travelled to Ambrolauri airport was 194.

The rise was also noticed in the amount of cargo transported during these three months. 8,982,414 tonnes of cargo was transported through Georgian airports which is higher by 4,178,020 tonnes or 86.96% compared to previous year.