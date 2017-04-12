Mikheil Saakashvili Wants to Build a Wall around Donbass

Former President of Georgia and Ukrainian opposition member Mikheil Saakashvili has proposed building a wall around Donbass. According to Saakashvili it is important to concentrate on the development of the rest of Ukraine first.

“I support the idea of building a wall around Donbass. . .by this we will temporarily separate the occupied part of Donbass and concentrate on the rest of Ukraine.

We will definitely get back the occupied territories, only after we defeat corruption and start quick development, but in order to get the occupied territories back soon, the changes should come first and foremost in Kyiv.”, writes Saakashvili.

In November 2016, former President Saakashvili revealed his intention to create a new political party in Ukraine. Saakashvili was appointed the Governor of the Odessa region of Ukraine in May 2015 by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. After a year and a half in office, Saakashvili resigned as Governor of Odessa on November 7th, 2016. The former Georgian President expressed frustration with President Poroshenko over a delayed construction project in Odessa’s economically vital port, as well as accused the Ukrainian president of lying and cheating.

Having taken Ukrainian citizenship when he took on the governor’s post, former President Saakashvili was then stripped of his Georgian citizenship by the Georgian authorities in December 2015.

In 2014, Saakashvili was charged in absentia in Georgia with abuse of power and embezzlement related to his time in office as president. He has denied the claims and alleges they are politically motivated. A coalition of Georgian NGOs has called on the Georgian authorities to uphold the principles of the rule of law, transparency, and accountability and to "make sure that there is no political retribution involved" in the case against the former president.