United National Movement Leaves Constitutional Commission

The United National Movement left the constitutional commission today, the reported chairman of the party’s faction in the Parliament of Georgia, Roman Gotsiridze.

Gotsiridze says the reason for the departure is that the government is trying to adapt the constitution to its political aims.

“We tried our best to make the constitutional commission’s work a step forward towards the development of the democratic process in Georgia. Unfortunately, it turned out that the government had different aims, which was expressed in the usurpation of power and the commission was used to reach those aims. Today it is clear by the document that was adopted by the constitutional commission that it basically restricts freedom of choice in citizens and that the President won’t be directly elected anymore. Many of his [President’s] functions are being restricted, which were the guarantee of democracy in the country”, stated Gotsiridze.

The movement “State for the People” also left the constitutional commission several days ago. Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, Iraki Kobakhidze however said that by these actions his information was confirmed that the president had separate consultations with NGOs and opposition parties. Kobakhidze’s claim was denied by the president, NGOs and opposition forces.

The Constitutional Committee started its work after it was officially approved by the Parliament of Georgia on December 15th, 2016. The aim of the group was to discuss the changes to the constitution of Georgia. NGOs, opposition parties as well as the president were integral parts of the commission from the very beginning.