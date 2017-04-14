Top 10 Countries Sending Remittances to Georgia

Remittances worth $112 million entered Georgia in March 2017, which is 23% higher compared to the same period of last year.

The National Bank of Georgia reported that in January-February period of 2017, remittances amounted to 290 million USD, which is 19% higher compared to the same period in 2016.

The main source of remittances are Georgians in emigration. The top ten countries sending remittances back to Georgia are listed below. Figures noted are for January - March only.

Rating of Countries According to first quarter of 2017:

Russia - 95 million USD, 21% increase USA - 31.4 million USD, 17% increase Greece - 30.9 million USD, 13% increase Italy - 30.6 million USD, 8% increase Turkey - 23 million USD, 28% increase Israel - 22.5 million USD, 49% increase Spain - 7.2 million USD, 5% increase Germany - 7 million USD, 1% increase Ukraine - 5.6 million USD, 21% increase Azerbaijan - 3.7 million USD, 32% increase

In the chart below you can see the total amount of remittances received from the top 12 countries in 2016 and 2015: