41% of the Population of Tbilisi Plans to Leave City During Easter

ფოტო: საქართველოს რკინიგზა

According to recent research that was carried out by Analysis and Consulting Team (ACT) 96% of the population of Tbilisi is celebrating easter whether or not they consider themselves religious.

Almost half of the population of Tbilisi plans to leave the city for Easter.

The majority (95%) also plans to keep up the tradition of painting Easter eggs in red.

77% of Tbilisi population plans to buy Paska (Easter cake), whereas 16% plans to bake it and 4% will do both.

3% of those polled answered that they will not be celebrating Easter at all. The research was carried out with a pool of random 400 adults during the period stretching from 31 March - 3 of 2017. The statistical margin of error does not exceed 4.9%. The method used during the research was face-to-face interviews.