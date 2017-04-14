Paata Burchuladze to Lead Opera Troupe in St. Petersburg Theater

პაატა ბურჭულაძე როლი ნაბუკოდან ფოტო: tiempodemusica.com.ar

Famous Georgian opera singer and founder of political movement “State for the People”, Paata Burchuladze will lead the opera troupe at Saint Petersburg’s Mikhailovsky Theater.

According to information spread in Russian media Burchuladze was appointed as the art director. Burchuladze is supposed to start work on July 1, 2017.

Apart from being the art director, Paata Burchuladze will also participate in the plays as a vocalist.

In December 2016, Paata Burchuladze revealed his intention to leave politics and return to the stage. His party was formed before the 2016 parliamentary Elections on August 17, 2016.

Burchuladze was in a coalition with four political parties, Civil Platform, New Georgia, New Political Center (NPC) Girchi and the New Rights Party.

Following a month of consultations, the parties announced the creation of the new bloc: Vashadze - Japaridze - New Choice.

On September 27, The political party Girchi announced on Facebook that they were to leave Paata Burchuladze’s coalition “Paata Burchuladze - State for the People”.

Burchuladze received around 60,000 votes in the 2016 Parliamentary Elections, which was not enough to cross the 5% threshold to gain a spot in parliament.