Sergey Lavrov to Visit Occupied Abkhazia for the Opening of So-Called Embassy

ფოტო: Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to pay a so-called official visit to the de facto republic of Abkhazia. The dates of the visit are 18-19 April.

According to the speaker of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mara Zakharova, Sergey Lavrov will participate in the official celebratory opening of the new Russian embassy there.

Zakharova also added that Lavrov will have a meeting with the so-called President Raul Khajimba.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze has already commented on the matter by saying that Russia is continuing its provocations.

“We see that Russia continues its steps of provocation. Unfortunately, Lavrov’s visit isn’t the first one, in 2008, 2009 and 2011 he also had visits to the occupied territories”, stated Janelidze.

Members of the parliamentary majority have also condemned this action, such as Zviad Dzidziguri who called it a “disgusting action”.