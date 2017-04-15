Ukrainian Airline to Operate Regular Flights from June 17

Ukrainian airline “Bravo Airways” will soon start operating regular flights to Georgia, says the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

Last year the airline only performed charter flights from Kyiv to Batumi.

Kyiv-Batumi-Kyiv will start operating on a regular basis from June 17. The flights will be operated twice per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays until September 2. Boeing B737s and MD83s will be used for the flights.

The decision to grant the air company the right to operate these flights was made by the Civic Aviation Agency on April 12. The Civic Aviation Agency is a state agency working under the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.